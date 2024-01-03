How to Watch Dayton vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of seven straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Dayton has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flyers sit at 335th.
- The Flyers record 8.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (65.5).
- Dayton is 8-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dayton averaged 73.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
- The Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).
- In home games, Dayton drained 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (32.2%).
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Oakland
|W 91-67
|UD Arena
|12/30/2023
|Longwood
|W 78-69
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/7/2024
|UMass
|-
|UD Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
