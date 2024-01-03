The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of seven straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Dayton has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flyers sit at 335th.
  • The Flyers record 8.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (65.5).
  • Dayton is 8-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Dayton averaged 73.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
  • The Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).
  • In home games, Dayton drained 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Cincinnati W 82-68 Heritage Bank Center
12/20/2023 Oakland W 91-67 UD Arena
12/30/2023 Longwood W 78-69 UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
1/7/2024 UMass - UD Arena
1/12/2024 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

