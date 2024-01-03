The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of seven straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Dayton has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flyers sit at 335th.

The Flyers record 8.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (65.5).

Dayton is 8-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton averaged 73.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

The Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).

In home games, Dayton drained 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule