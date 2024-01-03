A pair of hot squads square off when the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in seven in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dayton vs. Davidson matchup.

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Dayton vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Dayton vs. Davidson Betting Trends

Dayton has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Davidson has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this year.

Dayton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Dayton is 63rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 43rd, according to computer rankings.

The Flyers' national championship odds have jumped from +30000 at the start of the season to +20000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.

Dayton has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

