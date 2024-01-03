Wednesday's game at Alumni Arena has the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-4) matching up with the Buffalo Bulls (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-65 win for Kent State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Golden Flashes took care of business in their last game 109-31 against La Roche on Saturday.

Kent State vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 68, Buffalo 65

Kent State Schedule Analysis

The Golden Flashes captured their best win of the season on November 25, when they secured a 67-64 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings.

Kent State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 over Missouri (No. 79) on November 25

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 249) on November 12

77-40 at home over Coppin State (No. 292) on November 29

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 307) on November 21

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36)

11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36) Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

10.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Mikala Morris: 8.8 PTS, 51.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 51.3 FG% Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Bridget Dunn: 7.2 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes' +124 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.9 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per contest (100th in college basketball).

