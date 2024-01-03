The Kent State Golden Flashes' (6-4) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Buffalo Bulls (6-4) at Alumni Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State vs. Buffalo Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes put up 10.5 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulls allow (62.4).

Kent State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

Buffalo has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.

The Bulls score 67.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 60.5 the Golden Flashes give up.

Buffalo has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 60.5 points.

Kent State is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Bulls shoot 43.2% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Golden Flashes concede defensively.

The Golden Flashes' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Bulls have given up.

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

10.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Mikala Morris: 8.8 PTS, 51.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 51.3 FG% Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Bridget Dunn: 7.2 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

Kent State Schedule