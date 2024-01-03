The New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julius Randle and others in this matchup.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Randle's 24 points per game average is 2.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 9.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Jalen Brunson's 25.6-point scoring average is 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He grabs four rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brunson's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

OG Anunoby Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 15.5-point prop total for OG Anunoby on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.1.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Anunoby, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

