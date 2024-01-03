Find the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17), which currently has six players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers head into this game after a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. LeBron James scored a team-leading 34 points for the Lakers in the loss.

The Heat are coming off of a 121-104 loss to the Clippers in their last game on Monday. Bam Adebayo scored a team-best 21 points for the Heat in the loss.

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1 3 Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Groin 6.8 2.6 1.6 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Ankle 25.3 12.3 3.2 Rui Hachimura PF Out Calf 11.6 3.7 1 D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Tailbone 14.8 2.9 6.3 LeBron James SF Questionable Illness 25.3 7.5 7.4

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Out Foot 21 5 4.5 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Back 10 2.7 3 Haywood Highsmith SF Out Jaw 6 2.9 1.4 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Ankle 11 5.1 2.3

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -6.5 226.5

