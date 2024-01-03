How to Watch the Lakers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (19-14) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) at Crypto.com Arena on January 3, 2024.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
|Lakers vs Heat Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Heat Injury Report
|Lakers vs Heat Prediction
|Lakers vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Heat Player Props
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.
- The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The 114.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 2.2 more points than the Heat give up (112).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 112 points, it is 11-4.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- This season, Miami has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.
- The Heat score an average of 113 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.7 points, Miami is 13-3.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 115.7 points per game, compared to 113.1 per game when playing on the road.
- Los Angeles gives up 107.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 120.4 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Lakers have fared better in home games this year, making 10.9 treys per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 116.7 points per game at home, 6.8 more than away (109.9). Defensively they allow 116.5 per game, 8.2 more than away (108.3).
- At home Miami is conceding 116.5 points per game, 8.2 more than it is away (108.3).
- The Heat average one more assists per game at home (26.5) than away (25.5).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Groin
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Calf
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Illness
|D'Angelo Russell
|Out
|Tailbone
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Foot
|Josh Richardson
|Questionable
|Back
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
