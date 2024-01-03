The Miami Heat (19-14) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) at Crypto.com Arena on January 3, 2024.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The 114.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 2.2 more points than the Heat give up (112).

When Los Angeles totals more than 112 points, it is 11-4.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Heat score an average of 113 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.7 points, Miami is 13-3.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 115.7 points per game, compared to 113.1 per game when playing on the road.

Los Angeles gives up 107.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 120.4 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Lakers have fared better in home games this year, making 10.9 treys per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 116.7 points per game at home, 6.8 more than away (109.9). Defensively they allow 116.5 per game, 8.2 more than away (108.3).

At home Miami is conceding 116.5 points per game, 8.2 more than it is away (108.3).

The Heat average one more assists per game at home (26.5) than away (25.5).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Cameron Reddish Questionable Groin Anthony Davis Questionable Ankle Rui Hachimura Out Calf LeBron James Questionable Illness D'Angelo Russell Out Tailbone

Heat Injuries