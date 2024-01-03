Max Strus plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, a 124-121 loss to the Raptors, Strus tallied six points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.8 13.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 22.8 21.7 PR -- 18.9 17.8 3PM 3.5 2.8 2.9



Max Strus Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 13.9% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.4 per contest.

He's taken 8.3 threes per game, or 23.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 126.2 points per contest, which is the worst in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 49.7 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 30.3 per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 26 11 3 2 3 0 0 11/18/2022 45 22 5 2 3 0 0

