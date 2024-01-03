Wednesday's game that pits the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) versus the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Watsco Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-75 in favor of Clemson. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.7)

Clemson (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Miami (FL) has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Clemson is 8-3-0. The Hurricanes have gone over the point total in five games, while Tigers games have gone over eight times.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It is recording 38.2 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Miami (FL) hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7.7). It is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.4%.

The Hurricanes average 103.7 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) forces 13.2 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball) while committing 13.1 (286th in college basketball action).

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game (posting 82.3 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and allowing 69.2 per contest, 131st in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential.

The 39.1 rebounds per game Clemson accumulates rank 81st in college basketball, 6.8 more than the 32.3 its opponents grab.

Clemson connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) while shooting 39.2% from deep (13th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game at 31.4%.

Clemson has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (56th in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

