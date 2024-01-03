The Toledo Rockets' (7-3) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) at Millett Hall. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets put up an average of 68.8 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks give up.

When it scores more than 69.9 points, Toledo is 4-1.

Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

The RedHawks put up 7.9 fewer points per game (53.1) than the Rockets give up (61.0).

Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 61.0 points.

Toledo is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 53.1 points.

The RedHawks shoot 39.8% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Rockets allow defensively.

The Rockets make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG%

12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG% Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

