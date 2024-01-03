The Toledo Rockets' (7-3) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) at Millett Hall. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets put up an average of 68.8 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.9 points, Toledo is 4-1.
  • Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The RedHawks put up 7.9 fewer points per game (53.1) than the Rockets give up (61.0).
  • Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 61.0 points.
  • Toledo is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 53.1 points.
  • The RedHawks shoot 39.8% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Rockets allow defensively.
  • The Rockets make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (OH) Leaders

  • Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG%
  • Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
  • Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Miami (OH) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Michigan L 75-49 Crisler Center
12/21/2023 @ Oakland W 68-66 Athletics Center O'rena
12/30/2023 @ Austin Peay L 53-44 F&M Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Toledo - Millett Hall
1/6/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Kent State - Millett Hall

