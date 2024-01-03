How to Watch the Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets' (7-3) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) at Millett Hall. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets put up an average of 68.8 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks give up.
- When it scores more than 69.9 points, Toledo is 4-1.
- Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
- The RedHawks put up 7.9 fewer points per game (53.1) than the Rockets give up (61.0).
- Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 61.0 points.
- Toledo is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 53.1 points.
- The RedHawks shoot 39.8% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Rockets allow defensively.
- The Rockets make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG%
- Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
Miami (OH) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 75-49
|Crisler Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 68-66
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/30/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 53-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Kent State
|-
|Millett Hall
