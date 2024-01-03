Myles Turner could make a big impact for the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a 122-113 win over the Bucks (his last game) Turner posted 13 points and two blocks.

Let's break down Turner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.3 18.0 Rebounds 6.5 7.3 6.0 Assists -- 1.1 0.6 PRA -- 25.7 24.6 PR -- 24.6 24 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Turner has made 6.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Pacers rank 12th in possessions per game with 106.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 119 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have given up 26.3 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 11.3 makes per game, sixth in the league.

Myles Turner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2024 28 13 4 0 0 2 0 12/13/2023 33 22 9 0 2 1 0 12/7/2023 32 26 10 2 2 3 1 11/9/2023 37 21 6 4 4 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.