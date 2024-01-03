Wednesday's contest that pits the Akron Zips (5-5) versus the Ohio Bobcats (3-7) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 68-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

In their last time out, the Bobcats lost 70-66 to Bellarmine on Saturday.

Ohio vs. Akron Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Ohio vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 68, Ohio 65

Ohio Schedule Analysis

Against the Dayton Flyers on November 16, the Bobcats picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-61 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Ohio 2023-24 Best Wins

67-61 at home over Dayton (No. 229) on November 16

65-62 at home over Indiana State (No. 259) on December 17

75-71 at home over IUPUI (No. 325) on November 26

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Kennedi Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33) Madi Mace: 4.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

4.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Aylasia Fantrov: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 62.5 points per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per outing (323rd in college basketball). They have a -110 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Bobcats are putting up 68.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (56.8).

Defensively, Ohio has played better in home games this year, surrendering 70.2 points per game, compared to 76.8 away from home.

