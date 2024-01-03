The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
  • In games Ohio State shoots higher than 37.4% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
  • The Buckeyes are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights sit at 140th.
  • The Buckeyes put up 17.9 more points per game (79.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (61.4).
  • When Ohio State puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 11-2.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (68.1).
  • The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.3).
  • Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% in road games.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena

