The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

In games Ohio State shoots higher than 37.4% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights sit at 140th.

The Buckeyes put up 17.9 more points per game (79.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (61.4).

When Ohio State puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 11-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (68.1).

The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.3).

Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule