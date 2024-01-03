How to Watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- In games Ohio State shoots higher than 37.4% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights sit at 140th.
- The Buckeyes put up 17.9 more points per game (79.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (61.4).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 11-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (68.1).
- The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.3).
- Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.