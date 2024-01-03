Ohio vs. Akron January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Ohio Bobcats (3-5) against the Akron Zips (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ohio vs. Akron Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaya McClure: 14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedi Watkins: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madi Mace: 5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aylasia Fantrov: 6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bailey Tabeling: 7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.