The Akron Zips' (5-5) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Ohio Bobcats (3-7) at Convocation Center Ohio. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Zips put up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Bobcats allow (73.5).

Akron is 2-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.

Ohio has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.

The 62.5 points per game the Bobcats score are the same as the Zips allow.

Ohio is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

When Akron allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 3-1.

This year the Bobcats are shooting 37.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Zips give up.

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Kennedi Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33) Madi Mace: 4.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

4.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Aylasia Fantrov: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule