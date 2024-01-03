The Akron Zips' (5-5) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Ohio Bobcats (3-7) at Convocation Center Ohio. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Ohio vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

  • The Zips put up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Bobcats allow (73.5).
  • Akron is 2-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.
  • Ohio has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The 62.5 points per game the Bobcats score are the same as the Zips allow.
  • Ohio is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
  • When Akron allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 3-1.
  • This year the Bobcats are shooting 37.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Zips give up.

Ohio Leaders

  • Jaya McClure: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Kennedi Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)
  • Madi Mace: 4.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Aylasia Fantrov: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Indiana State W 65-62 Convocation Center Ohio
12/21/2023 @ Butler L 69-49 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Bellarmine L 70-66 Knights Hall
1/3/2024 Akron - Convocation Center Ohio
1/6/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Northern Illinois - Convocation Center Ohio

