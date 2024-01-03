The Indiana Pacers (18-14), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Bucks matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 124.6 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +184 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 126.4 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 124.4 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 251 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 243.4 points per game combined, 15.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 25.5 -115 24.6 Myles Turner 18.5 -110 17.3 Aaron Nesmith 11.5 -125 11.9

Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +5000 - Bucks +450 +190 -

