Pacers vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Indiana Pacers (18-14), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Bucks matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-2.5)
|258.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-3)
|257.5
|-152
|+128
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Pacers Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 124.6 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +184 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 126.4 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 124.4 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.
- The two teams combine to score 251 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 243.4 points per game combined, 15.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pacers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|25.5
|-115
|24.6
|Myles Turner
|18.5
|-110
|17.3
|Aaron Nesmith
|11.5
|-125
|11.9
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Myles Turner or another Pacers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+10000
|+5000
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+190
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.