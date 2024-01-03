The Indiana Pacers (14-12) are welcoming in the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) for a contest between Central Division foes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSWI

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner posts 16.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.

Bruce Brown posts 12.0 points, 3.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 14.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Buddy Hield averages 13.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 boards.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 60.8% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

The Bucks are receiving 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game from Damian Lillard this year.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Bucks are receiving 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.

The Bucks are getting 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Khris Middleton this season.

Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Pacers Bucks 128.0 Points Avg. 124.7 126.5 Points Allowed Avg. 119.2 50.8% Field Goal % 50.1% 38.0% Three Point % 38.2%

