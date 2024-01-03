How to Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Indiana is 16-8 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.
- The Pacers put up an average of 126.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 119 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Indiana is 18-7 when it scores more than 119 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Pacers are averaging more points at home (127.6 per game) than away (125.3). And they are allowing less at home (120.8) than on the road (128.1).
- At home, Indiana allows 120.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 128.1.
- This season the Pacers are averaging more assists at home (30.7 per game) than on the road (30.4).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bruce Brown
|Questionable
|Knee
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
