The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Indiana is 16-8 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.

The Pacers put up an average of 126.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 119 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Indiana is 18-7 when it scores more than 119 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pacers are averaging more points at home (127.6 per game) than away (125.3). And they are allowing less at home (120.8) than on the road (128.1).

At home, Indiana allows 120.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 128.1.

This season the Pacers are averaging more assists at home (30.7 per game) than on the road (30.4).

Pacers Injuries