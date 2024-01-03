How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) after victories in eight straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- Providence is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Friars are the 97th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 129th.
- The Friars score 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates allow (69.0).
- Providence has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
- This season, Seton Hall has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 287th.
- The Pirates score 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.9).
- Seton Hall is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.9).
- The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 away from home.
- Providence made 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Seton Hall scored 5.1 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (65.8).
- At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.
- Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|W 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/10/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|W 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|W 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.