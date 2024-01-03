The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) after victories in eight straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Providence is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Friars are the 97th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 129th.

The Friars score 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates allow (69.0).

Providence has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

This season, Seton Hall has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.0% from the field.

The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 287th.

The Pirates score 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.9).

Seton Hall is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.9).

The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 away from home.

Providence made 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Seton Hall scored 5.1 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (65.8).

At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.

Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha 1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule