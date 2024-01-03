The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) after victories in eight straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • Providence is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 97th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 129th.
  • The Friars score 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates allow (69.0).
  • Providence has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
  • This season, Seton Hall has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 287th.
  • The Pirates score 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.9).
  • Seton Hall is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.9).
  • The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 away from home.
  • Providence made 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Seton Hall scored 5.1 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (65.8).
  • At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer 3-pointers away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Missouri W 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/20/2023 UConn W 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 @ Xavier L 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 Marquette - Prudential Center
1/9/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

