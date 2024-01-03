The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) face the Toledo Rockets (6-3) in a clash of MAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Toledo Players to Watch

Sophia Wiard: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Khera Goss: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jessica Cook: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Jadyn Scott: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Amber Tretter: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Lakresha Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

