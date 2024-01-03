The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) go up against the Toledo Rockets (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in MAC play.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

The Rockets put up an average of 68.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks give up to opponents.

Toledo is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.9 points.

Miami (OH) is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.

The RedHawks score 7.9 fewer points per game (53.1) than the Rockets give up (61).

Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 61 points.

When Toledo allows fewer than 53.1 points, it is 4-0.

The RedHawks shoot 39.8% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Rockets concede defensively.

The Rockets' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the RedHawks have conceded.

Toledo Leaders

Sophia Wiard: 14.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

14.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Khera Goss: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Jessica Cook: 6.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%

