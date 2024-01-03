How to Watch the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) go up against the Toledo Rockets (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in MAC play.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets put up an average of 68.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks give up to opponents.
- Toledo is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.9 points.
- Miami (OH) is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.
- The RedHawks score 7.9 fewer points per game (53.1) than the Rockets give up (61).
- Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 61 points.
- When Toledo allows fewer than 53.1 points, it is 4-0.
- The RedHawks shoot 39.8% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Rockets concede defensively.
- The Rockets' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the RedHawks have conceded.
Toledo Leaders
- Sophia Wiard: 14.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Khera Goss: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Jessica Cook: 6.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 78-65
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/20/2023
|@ Duke
|L 70-45
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/30/2023
|Hillsdale
|W 94-52
|Savage Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/10/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Savage Arena
