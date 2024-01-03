The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) go up against the Toledo Rockets (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in MAC play.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets put up an average of 68.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks give up to opponents.
  • Toledo is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.9 points.
  • Miami (OH) is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The RedHawks score 7.9 fewer points per game (53.1) than the Rockets give up (61).
  • Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 61 points.
  • When Toledo allows fewer than 53.1 points, it is 4-0.
  • The RedHawks shoot 39.8% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Rockets concede defensively.
  • The Rockets' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the RedHawks have conceded.

Toledo Leaders

  • Sophia Wiard: 14.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Khera Goss: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Jessica Cook: 6.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Oakland W 78-65 Athletics Center O'rena
12/20/2023 @ Duke L 70-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/30/2023 Hillsdale W 94-52 Savage Arena
1/3/2024 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/10/2024 Western Michigan - Savage Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.