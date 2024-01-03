The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 181st.

The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.5).

Xavier has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.

At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).

At home, Xavier drained 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) too.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule