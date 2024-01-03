How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 181st.
- The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.5).
- Xavier has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.
- At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
- At home, Xavier drained 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) too.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
