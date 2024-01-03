The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Xavier matchup.

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Villanova Betting Trends

Xavier has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Musketeers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

Villanova has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +14000

+14000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have decreased from +4500 at the start of the season to +14000, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +14000, Xavier has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

