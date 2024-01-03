Xavier vs. Villanova January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) play a fellow Big East squad, the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Players to Watch
- Desmond Claude: 16.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 7.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Villanova Players to Watch
- Eric Dixon: 15.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Burton: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Longino: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Xavier vs. Villanova Stat Comparison
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|Xavier AVG
|Xavier Rank
|239th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|75.4
|181st
|48th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|178th
|114th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|39.9
|59th
|164th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|194th
|48th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|282nd
|308th
|11.4
|Assists
|17.1
|36th
|20th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|12.8
|257th
