The Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) play a fellow Big East squad, the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Players to Watch

Desmond Claude: 16.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Olivari: 17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Abou Ousmane: 7.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Eric Dixon: 15.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Burton: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Longino: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK TJ Bamba: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Xavier vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank 239th 72.8 Points Scored 75.4 181st 48th 64.8 Points Allowed 70.8 178th 114th 38.2 Rebounds 39.9 59th 164th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.0 194th 48th 9.3 3pt Made 6.3 282nd 308th 11.4 Assists 17.1 36th 20th 9.3 Turnovers 12.8 257th

