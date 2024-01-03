The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Xavier vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -8.5 141.5

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points in seven of 11 outings.

The average total for Xavier's games this season has been 144.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Xavier is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Xavier has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Musketeers have played as an underdog of +320 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Xavier has a 23.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Xavier vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 5 45.5% 73.6 148.9 63.5 133 136.4 Xavier 7 63.6% 75.3 148.9 69.5 133 149.3

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Wildcats were 9-10-0 against the spread last year in Big East play.

The Musketeers' 75.3 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Xavier is 5-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Xavier vs. Villanova Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 6-5-0 2-4 4-7-0 Xavier 6-5-0 2-0 5-6-0

Xavier vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Xavier 10-4 Home Record 15-2 5-9 Away Record 7-4 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

