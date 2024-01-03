The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Youngstown State Penguins (5-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The Golden Grizzlies' 76.7 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 58.9 the Penguins give up.

When it scores more than 58.9 points, Oakland is 5-4.

Youngstown State has a 5-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.7 points.

The Penguins average 14.2 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.2).

Oakland has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.0 points.

The Penguins shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Golden Grizzlies concede defensively.

The Golden Grizzlies make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% more than the Penguins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 12.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 64.4 FG%

12.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 64.4 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77)

10.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77) Malia Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 23.0 3PT% (14-for-61)

7.6 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 23.0 3PT% (14-for-61) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Paige Shy: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Schedule