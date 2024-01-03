The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Youngstown State Penguins (5-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Grizzlies' 76.7 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 58.9 the Penguins give up.
  • When it scores more than 58.9 points, Oakland is 5-4.
  • Youngstown State has a 5-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.7 points.
  • The Penguins average 14.2 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.2).
  • Oakland has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.0 points.
  • The Penguins shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Golden Grizzlies concede defensively.
  • The Golden Grizzlies make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% more than the Penguins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Emily Saunders: 12.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 64.4 FG%
  • Dena Jarrells: 10.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77)
  • Malia Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 23.0 3PT% (14-for-61)
  • Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
  • Paige Shy: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

Youngstown State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Canisius L 65-59 Beeghly Center
12/29/2023 Wright State L 82-68 Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 IUPUI W 58-56 Beeghly Center
1/3/2024 Oakland - Beeghly Center
1/6/2024 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
1/11/2024 @ Green Bay - Kress Events Center

