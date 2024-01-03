How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Youngstown State Penguins (5-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Grizzlies' 76.7 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 58.9 the Penguins give up.
- When it scores more than 58.9 points, Oakland is 5-4.
- Youngstown State has a 5-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.7 points.
- The Penguins average 14.2 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.2).
- Oakland has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.0 points.
- The Penguins shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Golden Grizzlies concede defensively.
- The Golden Grizzlies make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% more than the Penguins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Youngstown State Leaders
- Emily Saunders: 12.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 64.4 FG%
- Dena Jarrells: 10.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77)
- Malia Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 23.0 3PT% (14-for-61)
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
- Paige Shy: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Canisius
|L 65-59
|Beeghly Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|L 82-68
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|IUPUI
|W 58-56
|Beeghly Center
|1/3/2024
|Oakland
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
