Big Ten teams will be in action in 18 games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Michigan Wolverines playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!