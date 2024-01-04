Having dropped three straight, the Philadelphia Flyers welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH is the spot to tune in to watch the Flyers and the Blue Jackets square off.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers Blue Jackets 5-2 PHI 10/12/2023 Blue Jackets Flyers 4-2 PHI

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.7 goals per game (143 in total), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 120 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 34 1 24 25 10 13 - Johnny Gaudreau 39 7 18 25 17 12 0% Adam Fantilli 39 11 12 23 11 13 43.5% Ivan Provorov 39 2 19 21 20 7 - Kirill Marchenko 37 13 8 21 9 21 33.3%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have conceded 103 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Flyers' 108 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players