Thursday's NHL matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-19-8) at Wells Fargo Center sees the Flyers as home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Blue Jackets (+155). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia's 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 19 times.

The Flyers are 5-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Blue Jackets have 11 wins in the 35 games in which they've been an underdog.

Philadelphia has had moneyline odds of -190 or shorter once this season, and lost.

Columbus has gone 7-14 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Adam Fantilli 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+115) Dmitri Voronkov 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) - Kent Johnson 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) -

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 6-4 4-5-1 6.1 2.70 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.70 2.80 2 5.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 6-4 5-4-1 6.8 3.50 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 3.50 4.00 4 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

