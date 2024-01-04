Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center -- the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Flyers' Travis Konecny and the Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski's one goal and 24 assists in 34 games give him 25 points on the season.

Johnny Gaudreau has made a big impact for Columbus this season with 25 points (seven goals and 18 assists).

This season, Adam Fantilli has 11 goals and 12 assists for Philadelphia.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has an .886 save percentage (61st in the league), with 334 total saves, while allowing 43 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put together a 3-8-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (34 points), via registered 18 goals and 16 assists.

Joel Farabee has 12 goals and 15 assists, equaling 27 points (0.7 per game).

Travis Sanheim's 25 points this season are via four goals and 21 assists.

Samuel Ersson (9-5-2) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 37th in the NHL.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.92 Goals Scored 3.08 16th 8th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 7th 32.6 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 32nd 10.17% Power Play % 15.24% 25th 3rd 85.34% Penalty Kill % 80.56% 14th

