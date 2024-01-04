Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Flyers on January 4, 2024
Player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny and others are available when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Johnny Gaudreau has posted 25 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 18 assists.
Gaudreau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)
Adam Fantilli has posted 11 goals on the season, adding 12 assists.
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Konecny, who has 34 points (18 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 18:55 per game.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
Joel Farabee Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Joel Farabee is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 37 games, with 12 goals and 15 assists.
Farabee Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|1
