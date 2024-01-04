The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 49% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee is 17-3 when it shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Bucks record 124.8 points per game, just two more points than the 122.8 the Spurs allow.

Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.

This season, San Antonio has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs average 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.7).

San Antonio is 3-4 when it scores more than 119.7 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 125.1 points per game at home, compared to 124.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.

Milwaukee allows 118.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 120.7 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse when playing at home this year, sinking 14.1 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 per game and a 39.4% percentage in away games.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up more points per game at home (114.8) than on the road (107.3), but also give up more at home (124.6) than on the road (121.2).

In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing 3.4 more points per game at home (124.6) than away (121.2).

At home the Spurs are collecting 30.8 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (27.4).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin

