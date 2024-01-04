Cleveland State vs. Wright State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Horizon League slate includes the Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) playing the Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 18.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Arnett: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
- Trey Calvin: 21.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tanner Holden: 15.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- AJ Braun: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Stat Comparison
|Wright State Rank
|Wright State AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|44th
|82.5
|Points Scored
|76.2
|152nd
|343rd
|80.2
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|153rd
|257th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|36.6
|187th
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.8
|13th
|323rd
|5.6
|3pt Made
|7.0
|227th
|184th
|13.5
|Assists
|11.5
|307th
|221st
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|118th
