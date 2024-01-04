Thursday's Horizon League slate includes the Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) playing the Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 18.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Tujautae Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Drew Lowder: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tevin Smith: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Arnett: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

Trey Calvin: 21.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Tanner Holden: 15.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Noel: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK AJ Braun: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 44th 82.5 Points Scored 76.2 152nd 343rd 80.2 Points Allowed 69.8 153rd 257th 34.6 Rebounds 36.6 187th 230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 12.8 13th 323rd 5.6 3pt Made 7.0 227th 184th 13.5 Assists 11.5 307th 221st 12.3 Turnovers 11.1 118th

