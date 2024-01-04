The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is 165.5 for the matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -4.5 165.5

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 165.5 points.

Cleveland State has had an average of 146.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 18.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cleveland State has a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Cleveland State has a 9-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-8-0 mark of Wright State.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 7 58.3% 83.5 160.2 79.6 149.7 156.8 Cleveland State 1 7.1% 76.7 160.2 70.1 149.7 143.5

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

Cleveland State has won one game against the spread in conference action this season.

The Vikings average only 2.9 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Raiders give up (79.6).

Cleveland State has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 79.6 points.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-8-0 1-4 9-3-0 Cleveland State 9-5-0 4-0 7-7-0

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits

Wright State Cleveland State 4-2 Home Record 8-0 0-5 Away Record 2-5 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-2-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 89.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 78.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 5-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

