Thursday's game features the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) and the Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) facing off at Wright State University Nutter Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 79-77 victory for Wright State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 79, Cleveland State 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-2.6)

Wright State (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Wright State has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Cleveland State is 9-5-0. The Raiders have gone over the point total in nine games, while Vikings games have gone over seven times. Wright State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the past 10 games. Cleveland State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Horizon League Predictions

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings put up 76.7 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per outing (153rd in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Cleveland State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.8.

Cleveland State makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (33rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 29.8% from deep.

Cleveland State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.3 per game (136th in college basketball) while forcing 15 (28th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.