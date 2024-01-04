How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.
- This season, Cleveland State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 250th.
- The Vikings' 76.7 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 79.6 the Raiders give up.
- Cleveland State is 5-0 when it scores more than 79.6 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Cleveland State scores 80.9 points per game. On the road, it averages 72.
- In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (77.3).
- At home, Cleveland State knocks down 7.3 triples per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages away (7.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (38.4%) than away (36.9%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 90-77
|Wolstein Center
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|W 75-67
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 86-77
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/7/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
