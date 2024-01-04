The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wright State vs. Cleveland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-4.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Betting Trends

Cleveland State has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Vikings have an ATS record of 4-0.

Wright State has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Raiders' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

