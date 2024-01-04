Cleveland State vs. Wright State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wright State vs. Cleveland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wright State Moneyline
|Cleveland State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wright State (-4.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Wright State (-5.5)
|163.5
|-225
|+180
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Betting Trends
- Cleveland State has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Vikings have an ATS record of 4-0.
- Wright State has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Raiders' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
