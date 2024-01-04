Cuyahoga County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Cuyahoga County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beachwood High School at Thomas W Harvey High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Christian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Grafton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
