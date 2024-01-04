In Cuyahoga County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beachwood High School at Thomas W Harvey High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 4

6:45 PM ET on January 4 Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference

Chagrin Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Christian Community School