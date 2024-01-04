Should you bet on David Jiricek to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jiricek stats and insights

Jiricek has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

Jiricek's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 18:29 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:35 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:01 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 15:43 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.