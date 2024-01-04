When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Emil Bemstrom find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bemstrom stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Bemstrom has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.

He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 11:53 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.