Fulton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Fulton County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stryker Local Schools at Fayette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Fayette, OH
- Conference: Buckeye Border Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.