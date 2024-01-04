Henry County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Henry County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Henry County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Continental High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Hamler, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
