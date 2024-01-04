Huron County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Huron County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Huron County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Margaretta High School at Willard High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Willard, OH
- Conference: Sandusky Bay Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
