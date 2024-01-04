Will Ivan Provorov Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 4?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ivan Provorov score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Provorov stats and insights
- Provorov has scored in two of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in two games (four shots).
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Provorov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|27:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:58
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|22:57
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:12
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.