Will Jacob Christiansen Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 4?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Christiansen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jacob Christiansen score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Christiansen 2022-23 stats and insights
- Christiansen did not score in 24 games last season.
- In three games against the Flyers last season, he attempted three shots, but did not score a goal.
- He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.
Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.
- The Flyers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
