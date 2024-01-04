Thursday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) matching up at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 victory for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Wolfpack took care of business in their last outing 72-61 against Virginia on Sunday.

In their last time out, the Wolfpack won on Sunday 72-61 over Virginia. The Seminoles' last contest on Sunday ended in a 73-61 victory against Wake Forest. Mimi Collins recorded 25 points, five rebounds and one assist for the Wolfpack. Ta'Niya Latson's team-leading 30 points paced the Seminoles in the win.

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack defeated the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

NC State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

The Wolfpack have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (five).

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 51) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19

Florida State Schedule Analysis

Against the Florida Gators, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Seminoles notched their signature win of the season on November 17, a 79-75 road victory.

The Seminoles have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Florida State has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 41) on November 17

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 58) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on December 3

73-61 at home over Wake Forest (No. 150) on December 31

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG% Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alexis Tucker: 8 PTS, 37 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 22.8 points per game (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 56.3 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball) and have a +296 scoring differential overall.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles' +237 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.2 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (269th in college basketball).

