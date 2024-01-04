Thursday's contest that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) at Truist Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-71 in favor of Youngstown State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Northern Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-1.4)

Youngstown State (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Northern Kentucky has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Youngstown State, who is 6-4-0 ATS. The Norse are 7-4-0 and the Penguins are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. Northern Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the past 10 contests. Youngstown State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse's +17 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.4 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (178th in college basketball).

Northern Kentucky is 305th in the nation at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 34.9 its opponents average.

Northern Kentucky knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc (276th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 33.4%.

The Norse rank 230th in college basketball by averaging 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 215th in college basketball, allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions.

Northern Kentucky has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (209th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.9 (59th in college basketball).

