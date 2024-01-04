The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will visit the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Kentucky (-1.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Kentucky (-1.5) 147.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the Norse's 12 games this season have hit the over.

Youngstown State has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, five out of the Penguins' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.