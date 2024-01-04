Thursday's game between the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) and Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) going head to head at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 79-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 79, Cleveland State 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-2.6)

Wright State (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Wright State is 4-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Cleveland State's 9-5-0 ATS record. The Raiders are 9-3-0 and the Vikings are 7-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 games, Wright State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Cleveland State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 79.6 per contest (341st in college basketball).

Wright State wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 270th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.9 per outing.

Wright State knocks down 2.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.1 (298th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.

The Raiders put up 104.8 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while allowing 100.0 points per 100 possessions (343rd in college basketball).

Wright State forces 11.6 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (146th in college basketball play).

