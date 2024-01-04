The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State Stats Insights

This season, the Raiders have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Vikings' opponents have knocked down.

In games Wright State shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 6-7 overall.

The Vikings are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Raiders sit at 269th.

The Raiders score 13.4 more points per game (83.5) than the Vikings give up (70.1).

When Wright State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 6-8.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

Wright State is averaging 89.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Raiders are allowing 73.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 91.

Looking at three-pointers, Wright State has fared worse at home this year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 7 per game and a 42.2% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule