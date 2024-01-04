How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Wright State Stats Insights
- This season, the Raiders have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Vikings' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Wright State shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 6-7 overall.
- The Vikings are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Raiders sit at 269th.
- The Raiders score 13.4 more points per game (83.5) than the Vikings give up (70.1).
- When Wright State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 6-8.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison
- Wright State is averaging 89.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Raiders are allowing 73.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 91.
- Looking at three-pointers, Wright State has fared worse at home this year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 7 per game and a 42.2% percentage on the road.
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Muskingum
|W 101-54
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 91-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
